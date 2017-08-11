ČS Nemovitostní fond acquires building in Poland for CZK 3bn
Czech real estate fund Nemovitostní fond České spořitelny has acquired from Hines Russia & Poland fund the administrative building Proximo I in Warsaw for over CZK 3bn. It is a building with administrative premises and three levels of underground parking lots with a capacity of 428 places. The number of properties owned by the fund increased to 12 thanks to the acquisition. The total market value of its buildings exceeded CZK 15bn. The fund used to own real estate only in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Source: www.cianews.cz
