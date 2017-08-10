Czech tourists can travel to Qatar without visas
Prague/Doha, Aug 9 (CTK) - The number of Czech tourists travelling to Qatar is likely to increase by thousands during the upcoming winter season alone after Doha lifted visas for Czechs along with citizens from other countries, Jan Papez, from the Association of Travel Agencies, told CTK today.
Representatives of the Qatar ministries of the interior and tourism and the Qatar Airways announced today that Qatar would immediately lift visa duties for citizens of 80 countries, including the Czech Republic, with the aim to boost tourism and air traffic.
Qatar has faced a boycott by several countries in the region for two months due to its alleged support for terrorist organisations, which Doha denies.
Several hundred Czechs annually travel to Qatar. They mostly use it as a transit country from which they continue to other destinations.
The introduction of a direct flight from Prague to Doha as of August 21 along with the visa lifting may considerably increase the number of Czech tourists visiting Qatar, according to experts.
An Airbus A320 of the Qatar Airways with the capacity of 144 seats will operate the line.
"Consequently, the interest in Qatar will immensely rise. Many people who planned to travel to Dubai or Abu Dhabi will now go to Qatar," Papez told CTK.
The Czech Republic is in the group of 33 mostly European countries whose citizens can now stay in Qatar without visas for up to 90 days on the basis of a document they will receive free of charge upon their arrival. It will be valid for 180 days. They only need a passport valid for another six months at least and a return ticket.
Citizens of the other 47 countries, including Asian and Latin American states as well as the United States, Britain and Lebanon, will be able to stay in Qatar without visas for up to 30 days.
So far, Czechs could travel to Qatar with a single 30-day visa they received for a fee after their arrival at the airport.
