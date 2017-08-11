Friday, 11 August 2017

Energo-Pro delivers turbines worth over CZK 130m to India

Slovenian Litostroj Power, a member of the group ENERGO-PRO, will deliver two turbines for Indian hydroelectric power plant Rongnichu. The installed output of each Pelton turbine will reach 55 MW. The newly built power plant is invested by Indian private group SARDA. The total value of the contract exceeds CZK 130m. ČKD Blansko Engineering’s hydraulic laboratory tested a model of the Pelton turbine for the Indian hydroelectric power plant in July 2017.

Source: www.cianews.cz