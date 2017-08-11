Saturday, 12 August 2017

Škoda Auto globally sells 87,000 cars in July

11 August 2017

Czech automaker ŠKODA AUTO delivered 87,000 cars to customers all over the world in July 2017. This represents a growth by 4% y/y. Deliveries to Europe increased 6.5% and deliveries to the Chinese market grew 3%. The brand improved its results also in Russia (+13.6%) and India (+34.0%). The company was able to deliver 37,100 units of the new SUV ŠKODA KODIAQ since February 2017. The company also expects further growth impetus from the ŠKODA KAROQ, whose production started at the end of July.

