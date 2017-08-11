C&W: Hotel acquisitions totalled EUR 165.5m in Czech Republic in H1
The volume of transactions with hotels totalled EUR 165.5m in the Czech Republic in the first half of 2017. This represents a decrease by 5% compared with the first half of 2016. The largest transactions in the region of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) was the acquisition of hotel Marriott in Prague. The hotel was sold for approximately EUR 90m. The share of the Czech Republic of CEE investments reached nearly 24%. The highest number of investors came from Asia. Motel One was sold in H2 2017. It was acquired by CEFC and sold by Penta Investments. According to information provided by Cushman & Wakefield (C&W), the volume of transactions of main markets in CEE exceeded EUR 700m in H1 2017. According to the company, the year 2017 will exceed results recorded in 2016.
Source: www.cianews.cz
