Czech extremists involved in protests against G20 summit
Prague, Aug 10 (CTK) - Some 30 leftist extremists from Czech Republic took part in violent protests at the recent G20 summit in Hamburg, the Interior Ministry writes in its regular report on extremism between April and June this year that was released today.
Some of them have been detained and charges have been brought against them in connection with the riots and clashes with the police forces in the streets, the report said.
Tens of police were injured in the clashes with protesters at the summit.
In the period in question, extremists staged 145 events, 54 more than a year ago.
Only 37 events were attributed to extreme right, while 108 were connected with leftist extremist groups.
The Interior Ministry recorded a dynamic development in the extreme left.
Its various groups were mobilised over events both inside and outside the country, such as the support for their imprisoned fellow activists or preparations for the G20 summit.
"The tactic of a number of activists from the extreme left, anarchists in particular, lies in their using the current, real social problems in order to present their own ideology and to stage direct, sometimes violent events," the Interior Ministry said.
According to the report, the anarchists try to cover up the real substance of the movement, presenting themselves in a better light before possible sympathisers.
"In the long run, the whole leftist extremist scene has faced the problem of outdated topics and disinterest of the general public. This is why it tries to find new ways of mobilisation," the report said.
The protests in Germany were prepared by anarchists and other leftist extremist groups although it was apparent that the protests will not take place without violence, it added.
The rightist extremist scene is still split among marginal parties. This means, above all, the Workers' Party of Social Justice (DSSS) and the National Democracy, the report said.
Both of them were affected by the recent expansion of populist groups with rhetoric against Islam and migrants.
The fragmentation of the extreme rightist scene, characterised by the atmosphere of mistrust and personal enmities, has also influenced the neo-Nazi spectrum, the report said.
"A large part of the neo-Nazi scene was absorbed by various conspiracy theories," it added.
The neo-Nazis have relinquished activities in the public sphere, trying to organise concerts of "white power" music instead, the report said.
In the period in question, three concerts were staged and one was cancelled.
"The concerts always had a strong mobilisation potential, being able to cement strongly the neo-Nazi groups," the report said.
