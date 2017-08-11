Egypt refuses to compensate family of killed Czech tourist
Prague, Aug 10 (CTK) - Egypt is reluctant to compensate the family of a Czech woman, who was stabbed in Hurghada and died in a Cairo hospital later in July, since it fears this would create a precedent for similar cases, Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek told reporters today.
This is why Egypt is looking for another form of a gesture, he added.
Czech diplomacy asked Egypt to investigate the attack and provide the autopsy report and a compensation for the victim's family.
Zaoralek said today the Egyptian authorities had not yet closed the case.
"They are not even able to answer the question what was the clear motive and what was behind the incident," he said, adding that the Czech demand for clarifying the circumstances of the attack was urgent.
Zaoralek also commented on the possible compensation for the Czech woman's family.
He said he told the Egyptian ambassador that it would be complicated to urge the family to initiate court proceedings in which they would claim some compensation and that it would be easier if Egypt made some gesture.
He said Egypt was against a financial compensation since this might become a precedent for the future, but that it was considering another gesture.
The 36-year-old Czech woman succumbed to the consequences of the stabbing injuries she suffered during a knife attack on female tourists on a beach in Hurghada, an Egyptian seaside resort, on July 14.
The perpetrator, a young Egyptian young man, at first stabbed to death two German women seriously injured another two holiday-makers in a hotel in Hurghada. Then he swam to a neighbouring beach where he wounded at least another two persons, including the Czech woman who died in a hospital in Cairo on July 27.
The assailant, a follower of Islamic State, will undergo a psychiatric examination. State attorneys propose that he be charged with terrorism.
hol/dr
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Mix@Six - La Loca Music Bar & Restaurant Prague
What's Up Prague Special! Mix@Six - La Loca Music club, next event, Monday August 14! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.