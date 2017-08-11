Regions seek Zeman's support for social services salaries
Lany, Central Bohemia, Aug 10 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman promised today regions to support their demand for 882 million crowns for the salaries of social services workers, Jana Vildumetzova (ANO), chairwoman of the Czech Association of Regions, said after their meeting.
The governors say the regions do not have money to cover a pay rise in social services ordered by the government.
They demand the money from the Labour and Social Affairs Ministry.
Finance Minister Ivan Pilny (ANO) said last week the money can be taken from the Employment Office's reserve.
Labour Minister Michaela Marksova (Social Democrats, CSSD) says, however, such a transfer is not usual.
The issue will be further discussed.
According to Vildumetzova, governor of the Karlovy Vary Region, it was not said at the meeting today that Zeman would want to discuss the issue with the ministers personally.
She said Zeman's visits to regions were also taken up during the meeting. The office supervising political parties' financial management said they should be included in the limit for his campaign in which he seeks re-election in 2018, which Zeman rejects.
The visits have cost regions 17 million crowns as yet.
Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek tweeted during the visit that Vildumetzova said regions support Zeman's visits.
($1=21.134 crowns)
