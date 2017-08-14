Opinion poll: Czechs prefer right to left
Prague, Aug 11 (CTK) - Over one-third of Czech say they prefer the right part of the political spectrum, while preference for the left was only expressed by 27 percent in a poll conducted by the CVVM polling institute in June and released on Friday.
The representation of the left has been falling since the end of 2015, the poll has found.
The proportion of the people preferring the centre is on the rise.
In June, the right was claimed by 35.4 percent, while the left by 26.9 percent and the centre by 27.4 percent.
Communist voters are clearly leftist, predominantly followed by the voters of the Social Democrats.
The voters of Civic Democratic Party (ODS) and TOP 09 are identified with the right.
"Those preferring ANO and Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) also tend to claim the right-wing political orientation," the CVVM said.
The left is popular with the elderly and respondents with secondary education.
People who consider their living standards good tend to identify with the right.
"Those with the bad living standards tend to prefer the left," the sociologists found.
In the long run, Czechs preferred the right between 2004 and 2007 and again between 2010 and 2011.
However, the left was gaining the upper hand between 2012 and 2013.
The poll was conducted on a sample of 983 Czechs over 15 between June 5 and 18.
