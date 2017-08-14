Tuesday, 15 August 2017

Profits of Air Bank increased to CZK 277.3m in 1H

14 August 2017

In 1H 2017 the profits of Air Bank totaled CZK 277.3m according to international financial reporting standards (IFRS). This represents a y/y increase of 596 %, causing a market overvaluation of investments just like in 1Q. At the end of June 2017 the balance sum was up 12 % to CZK 91.5bn. The volume of deposits on the checking and savings accounts of clients increased by 13 % to CZK 83.8bn. The volume of loans in the Air Bank portfolio totaled CZK 33.7bn (+18 %). A change in rates for consumer loans and mortgages made by the bank in 2Q also had a positive effect on this growth. The bank had more than 557,000 clients as of June 30, 2017 (+17 %). The number of ATMs increased in the past 12 months by 120 to 207.

