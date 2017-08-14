Profits of Air Bank increased to CZK 277.3m in 1H
In 1H 2017 the profits of Air Bank totaled CZK 277.3m according to international financial reporting standards (IFRS). This represents a y/y increase of 596 %, causing a market overvaluation of investments just like in 1Q. At the end of June 2017 the balance sum was up 12 % to CZK 91.5bn. The volume of deposits on the checking and savings accounts of clients increased by 13 % to CZK 83.8bn. The volume of loans in the Air Bank portfolio totaled CZK 33.7bn (+18 %). A change in rates for consumer loans and mortgages made by the bank in 2Q also had a positive effect on this growth. The bank had more than 557,000 clients as of June 30, 2017 (+17 %). The number of ATMs increased in the past 12 months by 120 to 207.
Source: www.cianews.cz
