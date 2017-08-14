Some 1,500 Czechs to go on pilgrimage to Fatima
Prague, Aug 12 (CTK) - Some 1500 Czech pilgrims, headed by Czech Primate and Prague Cardinal Dominik Duka, will go to Fatima, Portugal, where the Virgin Mary allegedly revealed herself to three young shepherds a century ago, Hana Francakova, from the Bohemian-Moravian Fatima Koclirov, has told CTK.
The Bohemian-Moravian Fatima Koclirov has been assigned to organise the Fatima anniversary in the Czech Republic.
The pilgrims will also include 15 other bishops, monks and priests.
The national pilgrimage will be on September 12. On the following day, the bishops will take over a statue of the Virgin Mary of Fatima.
They will take it from the apparition place in Cova da Iria to Prague where it will set out on a tour of dioceses and places of pilgrimage.
The Czech national celebrations of the Fatima anniversary will start with a joint pastoral letter by Bohemian and Moravian bishops on September 3 and they will continue with the national pilgrimage to Fatima.
On the main anniversary day, September 13, the major international Mass will be said outside the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima at 11:00 during which the Czech bishops headed by Duka will accept the statute of the Virgin Mary of Fatima.
On Friday September 15, the celebrations will continue in the St Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle and in the St Clement Church in Prague on September 16, Stanislav Zeman, spokesman for the Prague Archbishopric, said.
The Virgin Mary of Fatima pilgrimages will be held at other places of pilgrimage in the country.
