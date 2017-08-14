Tuesday, 15 August 2017

Windstorm damages 80 out of 400 houses in Bohuslavice

ČTK |
14 August 2017

Bohuslavice, East Bohemia, Aug 12 (CTK) - Some 80 houses out of 400 in Bohuslavice with about 1000 inhabitants have been damaged by a windstorm that swept it in the late afternoon on Friday, inflicting a damage of millions of crowns, but not injuring anyone, mayor Jiri Tojnar told CTK on Saturday.

"Fifteen houses are completely without a roof, three houses do not even have roof timbers and others are damaged partially," Tojnar said.

He said the windstorm lasted about five minutes.

Its strength is proved by the fact that it broke a concrete power line pole at a half and bent traffic signs at the ground level.

A tree fell on a car with four people, but they were lucky enough to escape unscathed, Tojnar said.

Strong windstorms and heavy rains hit the Czech Republic, mainly its eastern parts, on Thursday and Friday. They caused extensive damage in forests, interrupted rail transport in a number of places and left thousands of households without power.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.