Tuesday, 15 August 2017

ČNB: Current account balance negative at CZK 14.5bn

CIA News |
15 August 2017

The current account of the balance of payments reported passive balance totalling CZK 14.5bn for June 2017. The balance of goods and services was active at CZK 33.6bn. Primary income balance consisted on the part of liabilities of dividends from direct investments totalling CZK 40.4bn. Primary and secondary incomes include active balance of transfers from EU budget to the Czech Republic, totalling CZK 1.2bn. The income from EU budget on the capital account totalled CZK 1.8bn. Czech National Bank (CNB) has informed that the annual total active balance of the current account is gradually decreasing.