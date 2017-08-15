Giant new encyclopaedia on Czech language available on Internet
Brno, Aug 14 (CTK) - A new encyclopaedic dictionary dealing with the Czech language, which has some 1,600 items and is one of the largest works of its kind, was completed by 200 linguists in the past five years and has become free available on www.czechency.org now.
The collective work of Czech and foreign linguists was completed in the Czech Language Institute of the Brno-based Masaryk University's (MU) Faculty of Arts, Martina Fojtu, from MU's press department, told CTK on Monday.
The dictionary offers not only texts, pictures and charts but also audio recordings of Czech dialects and videos explaining the Czech sign language.
The dictionary's electronic version enables users to easily switch between various entries, search for unknown expressions and overview all data linked to individual linguistic categories.
The project financed by the Czech Grant Agency is not designated for linguists and university teachers only, but also for secondary school teachers and other experts such as IT specialists, journalists and lawyers, Petr Karlik, from the Faculty of Arts, said.
The scientific work on the dictionary and the preparation of its electronic version ended in 2015. Afterwards, a printed version was prepared and issued by the Nakladatelstvi Lidove noviny publishers earlier this year.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #35 Monday August 14th (Las Adelitas)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #35 (14.08.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.