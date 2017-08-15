STAN reveals lists of election candidates, Farský is leader
Prague, Aug 14 (CTK) - Deputy Jan Farsky will be the Czech Mayors and Independents' (STAN) national leader in the October 20-21 general election and he is the number one candidate in Prague, the STAN national committee decided on Monday, approving STAN's lists of candidates in all 14 regions.
STAN chairman Petr Gazdik, who is a deputy chairman of the Chamber of Deputies, is the number one candidate in the Zlin Region.
In the Usti Region, north Bohemia, STAN's leader is Dalibor Dedek, a well-known businessman and founder of Jablotron, a firm producing security systems and devices and mobile phones.
In the Liberec Region, north Bohemia, the leader is Marek Pieter, the region's deputy governor.
Gazdik told journalists that STAN will officially submit its lists of election candidates in the "nearest time."
The deadline for parties and movements to do so is Tuesday.
STAN's election leaders in individual regions are nine men and five women.
Farsky said all of them are people who have proved themselves as mayors or entrepreneurs.
STAN has put some independent personalities on its election lists. Out of them, Farsky mentioned Oldrich Kuzilek, an adviser for the openness of public administration, and Vladimir Balas, an expert in international law.
Further independent personalities have been won for STAN by Dedek.
STAN, an opposition movement, originally wanted to run in the elections in a coalition with the junior government Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), but the latter party withdrew from the alliance in July in apprehension of the two-party coalition's possible failure to cross the required 10-percent threshold.
The KDU-CSL proposed that STAN candidates run on the KDU-CSL's lists, which would keep the threshold at 5 percent, but STAN declined the offer and preferred to run on its own.
Apart from Farsky, Gazdik, Dedek and Pieter, all of STAN's regional election leaders are current or former mayors. The best-known of them are Karlovy Vary Mayor Petr Kulhanek (Karlovy Vary Region) and Kolin Mayor Vit Rakusan (Central Bohemian Region).
