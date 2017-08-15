Star Capital Investments acquires shopping centres in Ostrava and Olomouc
Star Capital Investments became the new owner of the Futurum Ostrava shopping centre and OC Haná shopping centre in Olomouc. The original owners of Futurum Ostrava, which offers 30,000 m2 of retail space, were Pradera, Retail Asset Management Fund and Bainbridge. OC Haná in Olomouc, which consists of 9,400 m2 of retail space, was originally owned by Pradera. The information was provided by CBRE, which represented the foreign sellers in the transaction and which handles the property management and commercial space rentals in Futurum Ostrava.
