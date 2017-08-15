Summary: Pension companies have hundreds of thousands of clients
Pension company Penzijní Společnost České Pojišťovny registered totally 1 160 502 clients as of the end of H1 2017. Of the total, PSČP had 1 008 832 clients in transformed fund pension insurance (PP) and 151,670 clients in supplementary pension insurance (DPS, up 41,406).
The firm registers more than 5,000 children’s contracts at the moment. Česká Spořitelna – Penzijní Společnost registers almost 920,000 clients. Of the total, PP contracts dropped 80,837 to 713,329 and DPS contracts increased by 66,341 to 206,228.
Minors’ contracts accounted for 2% of the total. Pension company Allianz Penzijní Společnost reported 34,750 DPS contracts (up 15,500 y/y) and 651,539 PP contracts. APS has 668 contracts with minors. This stems from a survey by ČIANEWS.
