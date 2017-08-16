ČSOB PS registered 635,690 clients as of the end of Q2
Pension company ČSOB Penzijní Společnost (PS) had totally 635,690 clients as of the end of Q2 2017, incl. 533,133 clients in transformed fund (TF) and 102,557 in supplementary pension savings (DPS). The y/y increment totals 30% for DPS, while TF dropped 7%.
General director Marie Zemanová has told ČIANEWS that clients on the average save CZK 623 per month. 18% of clients receive contributions from employers. The average monthly contribution totals CZK 735 (TF and DPS together). Minors account for ca. 5.6% of DPS.
