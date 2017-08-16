Thursday, 17 August 2017

Mall Group taking over Košík.cz

CIA News |
16 August 2017

Mall Group has finalised an agreement on the purchase of Košík.cz. The group has announced that an acquisition of the e-supermarket is already in progress and the new management is being formed.

The merger of Košík.cz and Kolonial.cz has the ambition of creating a number one in online food sale. It will stake on synergies within Mall Group. The group is buying Košík.cz from the entrepreneur Josef Koller, who became its 100% owner in the recent weeks.

J. Koller will be a member of the supervisory board and will participate in corporate strategy. Mall Group is carrying out the transaction with financial support from PPF group and Daniel Křetínský with Patrik Tkáč.