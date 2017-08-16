SP: Government should support investments with higher added value
The Confederation of Industry and Trade (SP) has called for a revision of the investment incentive system to ensure support for investments with higher added value.
Investment subsidies should be flexible and should support economy’s modernisation and competitiveness. According to SP, production modernisation does not necessarily have to involve creation of new job positions.
SP agrees with the basic proposal from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, but refuses the considered condition of profit reinvestment.
SP accentuates that the basic goal for investment support from the government must be to boost the attractiveness of investment environment in the Czech Republic.
