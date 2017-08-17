AŽD Praha to modernise railroad node in Montenegro
Building company AŽD Praha has won the tender or the modernisation of the interlocking plant at the Podgorica railway station, the main transport node in Montenegro.
The contract is worth EUR 6.1m. AŽD Praha will equip the station with the ESA 44 fully electronic station interlocking plant, 55 switches, three crossing interlocking plants and modern LED signalling systems.
Work is scheduled to take 12 months. AŽD Praha has also signed a contract with Montenegro’s railroad infrastructure management company Željeznička Infrastruktura Crne Gore AD Podgorica on the delivery of heating systems for the Ostrog and Nikšić stations.
