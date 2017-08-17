Mazars: Czech firms pay second highest social and health insurance in CEE
Social and health insurance payments from average gross wage paid in the Czech Republic (34%) are the second highest among 19 Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries. The chart is led by Slovakia (35.2%).
This stems from the Mazars CEE Tax Guide 2017 study. The chief partner of Mazars’ tax department, Pavel Klein, has stated that improved tax collection is one of the most important pillars of Czech government policy in the last five years.
According to Mr. Klein, data collected by tax administrators through new instruments lead to more inspections focusing on specific risk transactions in distribution chains and transactions with affiliated parties.
