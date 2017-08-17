Friday, 18 August 2017

MfD: Prague has first female garbage collector

17 August 2017

Prague, Aug 16 (CTK) - Lenka Stodolova, 26, has become the first female driver of a waste collection vehicle in the capital of Prague, daily Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD) wrote on Wednesday.

She appreciates her new job, saying it is surprisingly clean work since as a driver, she does not get in touch with dirt and waste at all.

"This type of work attracted me because of the working hours and its content," Lenka, who started driving a huge waste collection vehicle six months ago, told MfD.

She said she had always liked big cars. At a secondary school, she was first considering studying law, but she changed her mind. She learnt about the offer of her current job when she moved from Tabor, south Bohemia, to Prague to join her boy-friend.

She was also considering becoming a truck driver, but the unstable working hours discouraged her.

On the contrary as a waste vehicle driver, she starts at five in the morning regularly and returns to the municipal garages at 13:00. Then she has the whole afternoon off, MfD writes.

The male team of dustmen accepted the first female co-worker enthusiastically. Her employer, the Prague Municipal Services, only had to adjust the workplace and prepare a changing room and a separate toilet for her. She also needed a new working outfit, MfD writes.

Lenka praises her job saying it is calm and surprisingly clean. She says she is listening to audio books during her shift.

Only some cars parked in the narrow streets of Prague may cause problems as she must bypass them with a 3.5-tonne waste collection vehicle, MfD says.

It writes that about 100 waste collection vehicles operate in Prague with some 1.2 million inhabitants. They must empty more than 135,000 dustbins a day.

Last year, Praguers threw about 250,000 tonnes of municipal waste into their dustbins, which is about 2,200 tonnes more than in 2015. Besides, the amount of sorted-out waste has been rising. Last year, it was the biggest in the past six years, according to statistics, MfD writes.

