MfD: Prague has first female garbage collector
Prague, Aug 16 (CTK) - Lenka Stodolova, 26, has become the first female driver of a waste collection vehicle in the capital of Prague, daily Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD) wrote on Wednesday.
She appreciates her new job, saying it is surprisingly clean work since as a driver, she does not get in touch with dirt and waste at all.
"This type of work attracted me because of the working hours and its content," Lenka, who started driving a huge waste collection vehicle six months ago, told MfD.
She said she had always liked big cars. At a secondary school, she was first considering studying law, but she changed her mind. She learnt about the offer of her current job when she moved from Tabor, south Bohemia, to Prague to join her boy-friend.
She was also considering becoming a truck driver, but the unstable working hours discouraged her.
On the contrary as a waste vehicle driver, she starts at five in the morning regularly and returns to the municipal garages at 13:00. Then she has the whole afternoon off, MfD writes.
The male team of dustmen accepted the first female co-worker enthusiastically. Her employer, the Prague Municipal Services, only had to adjust the workplace and prepare a changing room and a separate toilet for her. She also needed a new working outfit, MfD writes.
Lenka praises her job saying it is calm and surprisingly clean. She says she is listening to audio books during her shift.
Only some cars parked in the narrow streets of Prague may cause problems as she must bypass them with a 3.5-tonne waste collection vehicle, MfD says.
It writes that about 100 waste collection vehicles operate in Prague with some 1.2 million inhabitants. They must empty more than 135,000 dustbins a day.
Last year, Praguers threw about 250,000 tonnes of municipal waste into their dustbins, which is about 2,200 tonnes more than in 2015. Besides, the amount of sorted-out waste has been rising. Last year, it was the biggest in the past six years, according to statistics, MfD writes.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #35 Monday August 14th (Las Adelitas)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #35 (14.08.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.