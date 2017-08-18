Saturday, 19 August 2017

Škoda Transportation delivers metro wagons to St. Petersburg

CIA News |
18 August 2017

OOO VAGONMAŠ, member of ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION group, has delivered eight new NěVa six-wagon metro trains for the St. Petersburg Public Transit Company. The last of the delivered trains went into operation in August 2017.

The contract was worth RUB 3.8bn. the current delivery follows up on the previous contract for 9 NěVa trains. ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION has informed that the new trains use energy recuperation for braking, thus saving up to 25% of electricity on braking.

Noise in the trains has been reduced thanks to new insulation materials, windows and doors.