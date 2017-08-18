Škoda Transportation delivers metro wagons to St. Petersburg
OOO VAGONMAŠ, member of ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION group, has delivered eight new NěVa six-wagon metro trains for the St. Petersburg Public Transit Company. The last of the delivered trains went into operation in August 2017.
The contract was worth RUB 3.8bn. the current delivery follows up on the previous contract for 9 NěVa trains. ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION has informed that the new trains use energy recuperation for braking, thus saving up to 25% of electricity on braking.
Noise in the trains has been reduced thanks to new insulation materials, windows and doors.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #35 Monday August 14th (Las Adelitas)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #35 (14.08.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.