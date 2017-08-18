Ageing Czech drug dealer sentenced to 27 years in Hong Kong
Prague, Aug 17 (CTK) - A court in Hong Kong sent a Czech citizen, 63, to 27 years in prison for drug dealing on Thursday, the Czech Radio (CRo) webpage iRozhlas.cz has said.
The man said at his trial in March that he was innocent and that he had not known about the drugs in his baggage.
Last year, the police detained him at the airport with six kilogrammes of cocain in his baggage.
His case was aggravated by his having sent e-mails to the organisers, saying them how his trip with the baggage continued, the prosecutor's office said.
The supervising state attorney told CRo on Monday that he could not believe the defendant did not know about the drugs in his baggage.
The man told Czech consul Dalibor Micka that he was unlikely to appeal the verdict as this would slow down the efforts to be extradited back home.
There is an extradition treaty between the Czech Republic and Hong Kong and he wants to be sent home as soon as possible.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
