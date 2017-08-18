APS ČR: CZK 398.7bn in 3rd pillar funds
Pension companies managed as of the end of H1 2017 participants’ funds totalling CZK 398.7bn in 3rd pillar funds. Of the total, CZK 375.12bn has been allocated to transformed funds and CZK 23.58bn to member funds.
The information was provided by the Association of Pension Companies of the Czech Republic (APS ČR). The total no. of policyholders in the third pillar reached 4 488 963. Totally 61,550 persons arranged supplementary pension savings (DPS) in Q2 2017 alone, the most ever in the product’s five-year history.
The development in H1 2017 indicates that DPS will beat in 2017 the previously most successful year of 2016, when pension companies gained 174,000 new clients. Pension companies registered 116,000 new DPS clients in H1 2017.
