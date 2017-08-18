Czech opposition ODS presents 12 conditions of gov't entry
Prague, Aug 17 (CTK) - A lowering of taxes and the abolition of the sales electronic registration (EET) are among the 12 conditions of the Czech rightist opposition Civic Democratic Party (ODS), which presented them under the name the Vysehrad Declaration on Thursday.
Other conditions include the rejection of migrants redistribution mandatory quotas and the raising of defence spending.
A general election will be held in the Czech Republic on October 20-21.
ODS chairman Petr Fiala said unless possible coalition partners accept the conditions, they cannot count with the ODS's participation in the government.
In the tax sphere, the ODS demands, for instance, a lowering of taxes paid by employees and of social insurance paid by the self-employed.
The party also wants the tax returns to be simplified.
In foreign policy, the ODS also wants the rejection of the pledge to adopt the euro, which the Czech Republic made on entering the EU in 2004.
The ODS insists on raising within six years defence spending to 2 percent of GDP as the country pledged when it entered NATO in 1999.
Fiala said centre-right parties are the ODS's natural partners, but he would not mention any party.
He said debate on the Czech Republic's political priorities and their impact on citizens is more important than the debate on who the ODS would rule with.
