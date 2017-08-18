LN: Britons reject Czech beer for women as sexist product
Prague, Aug 17 (CTK) - The Czech Aurosa unfiltered unpasteurised semi-dark lager promoted as "the first beer for her" in a special pink champagne-like bottle faces backlash for being a "sexist product" in Britain, while it has scored success in Paris, daily Lidove noviny (LN) wrote on Thursday.
Martina Smirova, who started selling this beer, made in the Valassky brewery in Kozlovice, north Moravia, owned by her father, in London recently, met with a number of ironic and mocking comments from British users on social networks.
They criticise her marketing slogans describing Aurosa as a luxurious drink for women suitable for the most official occasions. Smirova also says this beer is a "representation of a woman's strength and a girl's tenderness."
Proud British female beer lovers are branding it "sexist" and "stupid," LN writes, citing The Telegraph paper.
Moreover, the beer is quite costly. It is sold for 10 euros or £8.86 in London for a 330ml bottle, LN adds.
"How can my weak womanly hands possibly cope with holding the weight of a pint glass?" a user tweeted ironically, LN writes.
Smirova rejects the criticism.
"Aurosa was never intended to take part in sexism, feminism or the like. It was never intended to dictate what women should or shouldn't drink. We are simply a brand that wants to offer beer in an elegant and beautiful bottle," The Telegraph cites the Aurora website as saying.
While "the beer for her" stirred up a sharp backlash in Britain, it was received enthusiastically in Paris where the young Czech businesswoman introduced it in March.
Besides, it has turned out that the critical comments on Twitter and Facebook are the best promotion of Aurosa. Smirova is now preparing the deliveries of the "beer for her" to Amsterdam and Rotterdam and even to Hong Kong.
Though Aurosa is mainly sold abroad, it is also available in the Czech Republic, but only in several special design shops in Prague, Ostrava and Celadna, both north Moravia, LN writes.
It says a beer sort designated for women is rather exceptional in the Czech market. For instance, the Pivo Praha (Beer Prague) company is offering its "Samp - beer champagne," which was originally invented for women, but now mainly men buy and drink this product, firm co-owner Jan Suran said.
"To present beer as a top-class delicate drink is a praiseworthy idea. However, Czechs are not prepared to pay more for a high quality," Pavel Borowiec, market expert and publisher od Beer, Bier and Ale magazine, told LN.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
