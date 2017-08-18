Saturday, 19 August 2017

Solek Group sells solar plant in Chile, readies new projects

CIA News |
18 August 2017

Solek Group has sold the Parque Solar Cuz Cuz in Chile, with installed output of 3.07 MWp. The plant is newly owned by a local fund administered by Ad Capital Servicios Financieros, which has bought the plant for USD 3.5m.

Solek Group plans to use the acquired funds for the financing of additional ca. 20 solar park projects in Chile.

The group wants to obtain additional funding from the sale of five-year bonds with the fixed yield of 6.2%, offered publicly from April 2017. The bond sale is handled by Fincentrum.