ČEZ received binding offers for its Bulgarian assets
ČEZ has received binding offers for its Bulgarian activities from several interested parties. The group reported this on August 18, 2017, adding that it is currently assessing the offers. In Bulgaria ČEZ operates a distribution company and an electricity retailer on the wholesale and retail markets. On the Bulgarian market it also owns black-coal power plant Varna with an installed output of 1,265 MW and two renewable sources.
