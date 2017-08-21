Tuesday, 22 August 2017

Czech elite military unit ends training in Israel

ČTK |
21 August 2017

Jerusalem/Prague, Aug 18 (CTK) - A two-week joint exercise of the Czech and Israeli military forces ended at Israel's Tze'elim base in the Negev Desert this week, The Jerusalem Post wrote on Friday, and Czech General Staff spokesman Jan Sulc confirmed the information to CTK.

The soldiers trained combat in urban environment. They also focused on improving their shooting and sniper skills.

The exercise's goal was to improve the two armies' capabilities, the Israeli military announced.

The commander of Duvdevan, the Israeli elite unit involved, said it was a meaningful and useful experience for his soldiers.

Sulc said about 50 Czech soldiers, members of the 601st special forces unit, took part in the exercise.

He said they trained anti-terrorist operations in a built-in area.

"The joint exercise was an opportunity for us to share the Israeli side's experience and the specific conditions in their training areas," Sulc told CTK.

The Czech specialists repeatedly participated in several foreign missions including those in Afghanistan and Mali.

The Duvdevan unit takes part in secret operations in an enemy areas and it was awarded by the Israeli chief-of-staff for its extraordinary achievements last year.

The Jerusalem Post mentions Prague's contribution to the birth of Israel in the mid-20th century when it sent weapons to Israel immediately after its establishment and provided training for Israeli military pilots, specialists and paratroopers.

