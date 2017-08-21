Tuesday, 22 August 2017

ERÚ: Electricity production increased to 20.4 TWh in 2Q

21 August 2017

In 2Q 2017 electricity production in the Czech Republic reached a gross total of 20.4 TWh. This is based on the quarterly report issued by the Energy Regulation Bureau (ERÚ), according to which this represents a y/y increase of 1 % (+ 0.2 TWh).

The greatest increase in production was in April, by 11 %, while in May and June production fell by 2 % and 7 %, respectively.

The greatest increase in production was seen by wind power plants with 24 % and combined cycle plants with 20%; production fell the most in the case of nuclear power plants, by 4 %.