Penta will commence construction of 10,400 m2 of office space SmíchOff
Skupina Penta Investments expects to commence the construction of Prague administrative project SmíchOff roughly in the second half of September 2017.
This was stated for ČIANEWS by spokesman Ivo Mravinac. The complex will offer 10,400 m2 of office space with the possibility of flexible organization and 530 m2 of office space with entrances from Plzeňská Street.
The energy efficient building with a private garden for tenants will have green certification at level LEED Gold. It should be completed in 3Q 2019.
The related investment will total roughly EUR 25m. The building was designed by architectural studio Bogle Architects.
