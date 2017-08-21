Prague observation tower lit up in Spanish colours
Prague, Aug 18 (CTK) - The Petrin observation tower in Prague was illuminated in the national colours of Spain in order to pay respect to the victims of the Thursday terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils on Friday.
On Thursday evening, a van drove into passers-by at the Barcelona main road La Rambla, killing 13 of them. In Cambrills, the assailants killed one woman.
"It is regrettable that the number of the horrible and cowardly acts in Europe is growing," Prague Town Hall member Jan Wolf has told journalists.
"In the dark hour, it is necessary for us not only to express solidarity, but also firm determination to stand behind our most precious values, democracy, freedom and respect for human life," Wolf said.
By illuminating Petrin, Prague wants to commemorate the terrorism victims, he added.
Prague has expressed its solidarity with victims of terrorist attacks that occurred recently in several European towns with this gesture.
Since November 2015, Petrin has been lit up by the national colours of France, Belgium, Germany and Britain.
The Embassy of Spain in Prague has lowered the Spanish flag as a sign of mourning for the victims.
At noon, Spanish institutions also held a minute of silence for the victims, joining the three-day national mourning.
Czech politicians expressed sympathies to Spain immediately after the attack and on Friday.
