Swiss music ensemble treated for infection in Prague
Prague, Aug 18 (CTK) - Ten foreigners, a 37-year-old man and nine children aged from 10 to 17 years, from a Swiss music ensemble were hospitalised with gastrointestinal troubles last night, Prague sanitary station director Jan Jarolimek and emergency service spokeswoman Jana Postova said on Friday.
They refuted the previous information saying the foreigners may have suffered food poisoning in a Prague restaurant.
The course of the illness indicates an infection and not poisoning, they added.
The girls' ensemble continues its programme in Prague now.
"A viral intestinal infection seems to be the most probable diagnosis on the basis of the information the Prague sanitary officers have at their disposal," Jarolimek said.
The foreigners were treated in the infectious ward of the Na Bulovce hospital in Prague.
The emergency service received a call reporting that someone was feeling sick in the Duo Hotel in Prague 9 around 3:30 this morning.
After their arrival, the rescuers found out that several people suffered from the same health troubles in the hotel. This is why the emergency service sent there an inspector and a special vehicle, Postova said.
The rescuers informed the sanitary station about the case and its employees started supervising the hotel this morning. However, the sanitary officers do not suppose that the musicians' health troubles were caused by the food they consumed in the hotel.
This is why they have also inspected another restaurant where the Swiss ensemble members were eating on August 16 as they started suffering from the troubles a day later.
The sanitary station is waiting for the results of a special virological examination to confirm the illness. They are to be available within a week, Jarolimek said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #36 Monday August 21st (Arepas De Lyna)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #35 (21.08.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.