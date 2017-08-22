Babiš allowed to look into police request for his release
Prague, Aug 21 (CTK) - The Prague State Attorney's Office has no objections to ANO leader Andrej Babis and chairman of the ANO deputy group Jaroslav Faltynek reading the police request to have them released for prosecution, Miroslava Nemcova, chairwoman of the mandate committee, told CTK on Monday.
The Chamber of Deputies mandate and immunity committee received this answer from the office to its data box on Monday.
The police suspect Babis over a subsidy fraud and harming the EU's financial interests.
Faltynek is suspected of a subsidy fraud in the form of complicity.
Until 2007, the Farma Capi hnizdo company belonged to Babis's Agrofert Holding. Afterwards, its stake was transferred to bearer shares for a small firm to reach a 50-million crown EU subsidy, which a firm of the huge Agrofert Holding could never get. It observed this condition for a few years, but later it again returned to Babis's concern.
The police delivered the request for the release for prosecution on August 10. Now it is checked by the Chamber of Deputies mandate and immunity committee. It has invited Babis and Faltynek for its meeting next Wednesday.
The committee is to recommend to the Chamber of Deputies whether to release them. The lower house will discuss the proposal at its session to start on on September 5.
Babis said last week, he had asked the committee to provide him with the police documents relating to the request for his release for prosecution.
He claims that this is part of the efforts to eliminate him politically before the October general election, denying any wrongdoing.
