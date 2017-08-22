Czech ambassador to Russia Remek to end in post
Prague, Aug 21 (CTK) - The Czech ambassador to Russia, Vladimir Remek, will leave the post at the end of the year, the Foreign Ministry confirmed to CTK on Monday.
The weekly Respekt writes that Remek is leaving the job prematurely at his own request.
However, the Foreign Ministry argues that his four-year term of office will elapse, which is usual for the execution of the post. As a result, Remek will end as planned.
Remek, 68, is likely to be replaced with career diplomat Vitezslav Pivonka, Respekt writes.
"As a rule, diplomats are appointed and sent abroad for the four-year term determined beforehand," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Irena Valentova said.
Valentova said Remek had entered the post at the end of 2013.
Respekt writes that Remek's departure was premature.
He asked for it as he wanted to spend more time with his family in the Czech Republic, the weekly said.
"Pivonka is an expert in the post-Soviet affairs. At present, he is the ambassador to Azerbaijan and before it, he was the deputy ambassador to Ukraine," Respekt said.
The Foreign Ministry has not confirmed the news.
Before he became the ambassador, Remek was a member of the Chamber of Deputies for the Communists.
In 2013, President Milos Zeman strongly insisted on Remek's appointment, which was opposed by Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg (TOP 09).
Remek was eventually named after a new, caretaker government of Jiri Rusnok came to power.
Remek became the first man in the space from a different country than the USSR and the USA in 1978 and he was the 87th man in the space.
