Tuesday, 22 August 2017

EY: Foreign investments in ČR bring over 14,000 jobs

CIA News |
22 August 2017

In 2016, 110 new projects of direct foreign investments started in the Czech Republic, up 57% on the year. Thanks to them, 14,292 new jobs were created, up 53%.

These figures stem from the European Attractiveness Survey conducted by EY. In Europe, some 259,000 new jobs were created as a result of direct foreign investments and the number of projects grew 15%.