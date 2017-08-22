FINEP invests billions into projects abroad
FINEP Holding plans to invest similar sums into construction abroad as in recent years. Over the last decade, the developer built apartments worth more than CZK 2.5bn in Slovakia.
FINEP also built apartments worth CZK 1bn over five years in Mongolia in three phases in six apartment houses in the city of Erdenet. In 2017, FINEP will complete another 120 apartments in Erdenet, with additional 120 set to follow in 2017.
The company is carrying out the investment into a new city quarter in Erdenet as part of the Ikh Khaadyn Tsuvva consortium. In the Czech Republic, FINEP built more than 10,000 apartments in Prague and 100,000 m2 of office space in more than 20 years of its existence.
