Tuesday, 22 August 2017

GLS opens two depots in ČR, boosts capacity by 30%

22 August 2017

Forwarding company GLS Czech Republic has boosted its network in the Czech Republic by opening two new regional depots in Klatovy and Šumperk. GLS CR has thus 19 depots in the express parcel forwarding segment now.

The planned total capacity boost by 30% in 2017 will be achieved also thanks to the expansion of existing branches and the central transhipment point. The depots in Brno, Milevsko and Ostrava have already moved into new halls.

The Prague-north depot has been equipped with new transport technology. The central transhipment point in Jihlava has been expanded and innovated technologically, as have been seven other depots.