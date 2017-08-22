Human-propelled pub moves along streets of Brno
Brno, Aug 21 (CTK) - A mobile pub in which the customers drink draft beer while pedalling has become a new attraction in the centre of the city of Brno.
A dozen of rides have taken place by now, the vehicle's manager Marek Fiser told CTK. There were stag parties and birthday parties but also a ride of foreign students of the local medical faculty or a group of girls whom wine was served instead of draft beer, he said.
The human-powered vehicle called "Koloskopek" slowly moves along the streets of the city carrying up to 16 people, including a driver and a bartender. Ten people may pedal.
Customers may hire the vehicle for a downtown ride of two hours for 6000 crowns.
"We go five kilometers per hour and we try not to block the traffic," Fiser said.
He said he saw a similar vehicle abroad.
"It can be seen in the Netherlands, Belgium and Hungary and so we decided to start something like this in Brno. We got the vehicle in Holland last year and we worked on it afterwards. It appeared in the streets of Brno last spring for the first time," he added.
