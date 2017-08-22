New party wants arms dealer Hynek to be Czech president
Prague, Aug 21 (CTK) - The Realists, a new political party that wants to succeed in the autumn general election, on Monday presented Jiri Hynek, head of the Czech Defence and Security Industry Association, as their candidate for the country's president.
Political analyst Petr Robejsek, the founder of the Realists, said the party chose Hynek since security is the key topic of the future.
"I would like to be a president of a proud, confident nation of people who hold their heads high and are not afraid of giving their own opinions," Hynek said.
He said he has been active in the security sector for 20 years, knows the military environment well and promotes Czech arms makers abroad.
"The national interest has always been above all for me," Hynek said.
Robejsek said he considers the defence of the nation and stronger civic pride to be the main issues of the 2018 presidential elections.
The president has the task of defending national interests, being the supreme commander of armed forces and supporting Czech industry, he said.
On Tuesday, the Realists will start collecting signatures under Hynek's presidential bid.
To run for president, a candidate's bid must be officially supported by 50,000 ordinary people or ten senators or 20 lower house deputies.
Hynek said he would also seek support from lawmakers.
Incumbent President Milos Zeman will be defending his post. His strongest rivals seem to be Jiri Drahos, former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences, and businessman Michal Horacek.
The Realists are a right-wing patriotic party. They are financially supported by billionaire Marek Dospiva, co-founder of Penta Group.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
