ČR and Jordan to cooperate in use of nuclear energy
Prague, Aug 22 (CTK) - Czech and Jordanian prime ministers, Bohuslav Sobotka and Hani Mulki, signed an agreement on cooperation in the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes in Prague on Tuesday.
Sobotka said the agreement wants to improve cooperation in research and help Czech firms have better access to the construction of nuclear reactors planned in Jordan.
Mulki and Sobotka told a press conference that they also talked about humanitarian aid, trade and Middle East disputes.
Sobotka said Jordan is one of the key partners of the Czech Republic in the Middle East. "It is an island of stability in the region that is otherwise struck by violent conflicts. We are to support Jordan so that it can remain a stable country," he said.
Mulki said about 1.4 million Syrian refugees have been staying in Jordan. He said he believes that the situation in Syria needs to be dealt with politically.
He appreciated the aid that the Czech Republic provided to Jordan.
Sobotka said the country annually sent 50 million crowns in support of refugee camps in Jordan and it plans to keep supporting them.
Two years ago, Sobotka visited the Zaatari refugee camp and met King Abdullah II and then prime minister Abdullah Ensour within his trip to Jordan.
On Monday, the Czech government agreed to send 15 million crowns to Jordan for the construction of a training centre for asylum policy. Earlier this year, the country sent 40 million crowns for the development of the refugee camp in Azraq, Jordan.
Mulki said Czech firms are welcome in Jordan. He said the volume of investment needs to be increased.
Sobotka said a Jordanian business delegation is to take part in the Czech trade fair in Brno this year and Czech entrepreneurs are to fly to Jordan in the autumn as well.
Mulki mentioned the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He called on both sides to return to the negotiating table and respect the border based on the lines set in 1967.
If the Palestinian question is solved, all the conflicts in the region are going to be solved, Mulki said.
He said he appreciated the Czech effort to help deal with the conflict.
Sobotka said he would like Jordan to establish its diplomatic mission in Prague.
Bilateral trade increased by 62 percent year-on-year in 2016.
"One of the possibilities are supplies for military and state hospitals in Jordan after its government included Czech healthcare material producers in the approved list of potential suppliers," the Government Office said in a press release.
Public transport, water management and food-processing sectors may offer further opportunities for trade cooperation.
Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky (ANO) took part in Tuesday's talks between Mulki, the first Jordanian prime minister to visit the Czech Republic, and Sobotka.
Mulki's official visit continues on Wednesday. He is to meet Senate chairman Milan Stech in Prague, among others.
