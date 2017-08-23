ČS PS manages almost CZK 74bn for clients
Pension company Česká Spořitelna – Penzijní Společnost (ČS PS) managed assets totalling almost CZK 74bn for its clients as of June 30, 2017.
Of the total, assets in supplementary pension savings (PP) totalled CZK 65.7bn (up CZK 3bn y/y), while assets in supplementary pension savings (DPS) amounted to CZK 8.1bn (up CZK 3.4bn y/y).
ČS Financial Group’s Press Centre’s Pavla Kozáková has told ČIANEWS that the valorisation in 2016 totalled 0.68% for PP, with full-year outlook estimated at 0.6%. the performance of DPS – conservative member fund reached -0.05%.
The outlook totals 0.5%. The DPS – balanced member fund totalled yield of 5.17%, and the full-year outlook totals 4%. DPS – dynamic member fund reported 7.42% and 6%, respectively.
