C&W: Investments into commercial property exceed EUR 3bn
Investments into commercial properties in the Czech Republic totalled EUR 2.1bn in H1 2017. Of the total, EUR 165.5m was invested into hotel properties and more than EUR 1bn into shopping centres.
Investments into retail sector dominate and formed up to 53% of the total investments year-to-date. Of the remaining 47%, offices accounted for 23%, industry segment for 10%, hotels for 8% and mixed usage for 6%.
Cushman & Wakefield’s (C&W) investment team partner Michal Soták has stated that the company estimated that the total investment into commercial real estate in 2017 will exceed EUR 3bn. Mr. Soták has added that the demand for administrative properties will likely grow in 2018.
