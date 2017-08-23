Czechs commemorate terror victims at Spanish embassy
Prague, Aug 22 (CTK) - Dozens of people have written messages in a book of condolences in memory of the victims of the recent terrorist attacks in Barcelona at the Spanish embassy in Prague on Tuesday, employees of the Cervantes Institute in Prague have told CTK.
The book of condolences was displayed at the embassy from 10:00 till 16:00 yesterday and it will also be available at the same place from 10:00 till 15.00 today.
"People were coming here gradually all day long. Many ambassadors arrived, including the Spanish one. Everything took place in a calm, sombre spirit," a woman working in the Cervantes Institute, promoting Spanish culture in the Czech Republic, told CTK.
Last Thursday, a 22-Moroccan man drove a van into a crowd in Barcelona's busy street, killing 13 people, including foreigners, and wounding 120 others from 35 countries. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the act.
One woman died in another car attack in Cambrils, elsewhere in Catalonia.
A three-day state mourning was declared in Spain after the terrorist attacks. The Spanish embassy in Prague joined it.
The flags outside the embassy were flown at half-mast and the employees of the embassy and the Cervantes Institute observed a minute of silence for the victims.
A number of people turned to the embassy and the institute to express support for Spain after the terrorist attack.
"We are very grateful to them for this," the institute's representatives said.
Prague commemorated the terror victims by lighting the lookout tower on Petrin hill in the centre in the Spanish national colours on Friday night.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #36 Monday August 21st (Arepas De Lyna)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #35 (21.08.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.