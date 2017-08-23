Thursday, 24 August 2017

VZP has allocated on average CZK 27,371 per client

General health insurer Všeobecná Zdravotní Pojišťovna České Republiky (VZP) has allocated on the average CZK 27,371 per client for medical care in 2017, up 6.1% y/y and the biggest increase since 2009.

The allocated sum grew by 23.14% since 2010. The increase was both nominal and real. VZP has so far spent the highest total on a single patient on the treatment of a man from Plzeň Region – almost CZK 56m p.a.