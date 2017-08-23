VZP has allocated on average CZK 27,371 per client
General health insurer Všeobecná Zdravotní Pojišťovna České Republiky (VZP) has allocated on the average CZK 27,371 per client for medical care in 2017, up 6.1% y/y and the biggest increase since 2009.
General health insurer Všeobecná Zdravotní Pojišťovna České Republiky (VZP) has allocated on the average CZK 27,371 per client for medical care in 2017, up 6.1% y/y and the biggest increase since 2009.
The allocated sum grew by 23.14% since 2010. The increase was both nominal and real. VZP has so far spent the highest total on a single patient on the treatment of a man from Plzeň Region – almost CZK 56m p.a.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #36 Monday August 21st (Arepas De Lyna)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #35 (21.08.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.