Friday, 25 August 2017

Škoda Transportation wants to deliver 213 trams to Poland

CIA News |
24 August 2017

ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION has won a tender procedure for the delivery of up to 213 tramways to Warsaw, Poland. The company offered ForCity Plus vehicles in the tender.

Director of the Polish subsidiary Wojciech Grzonka said that there was a possibility that the tender procedure would be announced anew due to the many appeals lodged by the other bidders.

ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION is ready to negotiate a better quote with the city and local transport company, he said, adding it would be in a way that Warsaw could draw EU subsidies and receive the trams within the given subsidy perspective.