Friday, 25 August 2017

CEEC: Price pressure decreases construction quality at 43% of companies

CIA News |
24 August 2017

According to 43% of construction companies, quality of the implemented structures was impaired as a result of an unreasonably low contract price. This quality impairment is manifested very frequently, according to 6% of the addressed directors.

This is a result of the Study of Construction Materials 2017 prepared by CEEC Research. Director Jiří Vacek said that the lowest price had been the decisive criterion of contracting authorities in public tenders for many years.

Contracts are being awarded for a price that is by 15-20% lower than was the estimated contract price, he added.