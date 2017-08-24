CEEC: Price pressure decreases construction quality at 43% of companies
According to 43% of construction companies, quality of the implemented structures was impaired as a result of an unreasonably low contract price. This quality impairment is manifested very frequently, according to 6% of the addressed directors.
This is a result of the Study of Construction Materials 2017 prepared by CEEC Research. Director Jiří Vacek said that the lowest price had been the decisive criterion of contracting authorities in public tenders for many years.
Contracts are being awarded for a price that is by 15-20% lower than was the estimated contract price, he added.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project (Pivovar Lužiny)
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.