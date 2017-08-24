Macron to come to Prague next spring
Salzburg, Aug 23 (CTK correspondent) - French President Emmanuel Macron may come for a visit to Prague next spring during which he is to sign a cooperation plan for four years with Czech Republic, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka told journalists after meeting Macron on Wednesday.
"We want to develop strategic partnership between our countries," Sobotka said.
"We have an action plan according to which we implement the partnership and which ends in 2018," he added.
"Our collaborators will start working on a new action plan that may be signed next spring during Macron's visit to Prague," Sobotka said.
The plan for another four years is to include joint intentions for the digitisation of industry, science and research, nuclear energy, defence and education.
It is to be finished by the end of the year, Sobotka said.
Sobotka said next year the Czech Republic and France would like to commemorate anniversaries, primarily 100 years since the establishment of Czechoslovakia and 50 years since the Prague Spring reform movement.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Macron was to visit Slovakia in the first quarter of next year.
Slovakia is seeking the closest possible ties with France. Its president wants to achieve a "rebuilding of the EU" and he would like to have a proposed plan finished by the end of the year.
Euro zone countries are to be the core of the EU.
"Those who want to advance faster must have the right to go faster," Fico said, adding that Slovakia wanted to be in the EU core.
Macron said the core could be joined by the countries which were not part of the euro zone.
Sobotka said it was also in the EU interest that no ditch appeared between those EU countries which had or had not the euro.
Unlike Slovakia, the Czech Republic has not accepted the euro.
